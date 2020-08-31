The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office has already evacuated some residents from the area, as the fire is threatening other structures.

OROFINO, Idaho — A fire just outside of Orofino is burning more than 300 acres on Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The fire doubled in size from Sunday night, Marinn Sanborn with IDL said.

The fire has already burned down two homes and is threatening other structures in the area.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office has already evacuated some residents from the area. The Sheriff's Office and the Department of Lands did not have information on what evacuations are in place or for which areas.

Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), and rural fire crews are battling the blaze, called the Whitetail Loop Fire. Crews are working on narrow roads and steep terrain, according to the IDL.

Crews were establishing a division structure to organize and gain more resources to handle the fire, according to the IDL. A Type 3 team was called in to assist.