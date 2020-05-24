x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

regional

Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

The fire tore through the warehouse before dawn Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and causing its walls to collapse.

SAN FRANCISCO — A fire broke out before dawn on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf and destroyed a warehouse. 

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered a hand injury. 

Investigators were trying to determine whether homeless people were inside. 

The fire tore through the warehouse before dawn Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and causing its walls to collapse.

At one point, it threatened to spread to a historic World War II-era ship that docks by Pier 45. But officials said firefighters successfully saved the vessel. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire destroys warehouse at Fisherman's Wharf

1 / 11
AP
A runner passes over hoses after a fire broke out before dawn at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, Saturday, May 23, 2020. A warehouse was destroyed. Fire officials said no injuries have been reported Saturday morning and firefighters are making multiple searches to ensure no one was inside the building on Pier 45. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

RELATED: Remembering the deadly Mount St. Helens eruption 40 years ago

RELATED: ATF joins probe of Los Angeles blast that injured 12 firefighters

RELATED: 11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast

RELATED: US report predicts broad risk of coronavirus at wildfire camps