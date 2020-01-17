Flames broke out shortly after 5 a.m. The Corbett Fire Department chief told KGW the building is a total loss.

An early morning fire destroyed Shirley's Tippy Canoe restaurant outside Troutdale, a popular destination for travelers from throughout the region.

Multnomah County sheriff's deputies patrolling the area reported smoke from a second story window and notified fire agencies. Highway 30 has been closed since the emergency crews arrived.

A wildfire nearly took out the business in 2018. The Eagle Creek fire kept customers away to the point that a GoFundMe account was created to help owner Shirley Welton.

She resurrected the business 10 years earlier from a rough-around-the-edges biker into a popular family restaurant. The Tippy Canoe even earned a visit from Food Network personality Guy Fieri. The restaurant was featured on his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives show.