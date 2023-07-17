FBI reward for Oregon man wanted for attempted murder of officer increased to $50,000

In 2011, David Durham allegedly shot an officer, led police on a high-speed chase along the Oregon coast and crashed. Then, he disappeared.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — David Durham hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a decade, but police haven’t stopped looking for the Oregon fugitive. Durham is wanted for attempted aggravated murder after shooting a Lincoln City police officer in January 2011.

On Monday, the FBI increased its reward from $10,000 to $50,000 in hopes someone with information will help find Durham.

“The fact that David Durham has been a free man for more than a decade after nearly killing a Lincoln City Police officer is unacceptable,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office.

Late on January 23, 2011, a Lincoln City police officer stopped Durham for a traffic violation. During the stop, Durham shot the officer multiple times, critically wounding him. Durham took off on Highway 101. During a high-speed police chase, Durham got into a shoot-out with officers before ditching his SUV in Waldport. Durham ran down an embankment. He hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives have chased down hundreds of leads and possible sightings from Hawaii to the East Coast. They even staked out a house at an undisclosed location with U.S. Marshals for almost 10 hours. Durham wasn't there.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, friends and relatives told police, Durham had been selling off all his personal belongings and telling people he was going to travel to the Caribbean and live on an island.