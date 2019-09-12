SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The race for the No. 3 position on the Fairfield City Council will come down to two balls in a milk bottle.

After the race between Dave Watling and Steven Walk for the council position remained tied at 78 after a mandatory recount on Dec. 4, the future of the seat will have to be decided by drawing lots using numbered balls and a plastic milk bottle.

Both candidates will be assigned a numbered ball in a plastic milk bottle, according to Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley. The bottle will be shaken and a ball will be drawn to determine the winner.

The tiebreaker will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Spokane County Elections Office. KREM will livestream the event on Facebook.

The last time this method was used in Spokane County was for the 2013 Latah Town Council Position No. 1 race, according to Webley.

Fairfield is a small town in Spokane County southeast of Spokane. The 2010 U.S. Census listed the population as 612.

