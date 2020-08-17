The fire is burning near Cheney, Washington, which is about 17 miles southwest of Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for the Badger Lake Fire that's burning near Cheney, according to Isabelle HoyGaard with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The evacuation order is in place for Cutthroat Bay and Badger Estates areas. A Level 3 evacuation means residents should leave immediately.

The fire is approximately 200 acres have been burned and growing according to the State Fire Marshal. The fire is threatening 50 -70 homes.

State fire assistance has been mobilized to the area. The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain activated to Level 1 to help coordinate state assistance for the Badger Lake Fire.

Flames are spreading quickly in forested areas. Firefighters are working to protect structures in the Badger Lake community.

Ground and aircrews are on the scene.