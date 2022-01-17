These Eastern Washington, North Idaho schools have closed, canceled events due to COVID

Several schools throughout the region have canceled school due to staffing shortages, while others have canceled events due to a high transmission rate of COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the Inland Northwest, schools and school districts are adapting to the most recent surge and dealing with the impact the virus continues to have.

Several schools throughout the region have canceled school due to staffing shortages, including Spokane Public Schools. Other districts have canceled events due to a high transmission rate of COVID-19 among staff and students.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) issued new recommendations for large events at schools on Jan. 11, which include canceling or postponing events until COVID-19 cases stabilize, requiring attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and closing food concessions to limit close contact.

While the decision to hold in-person events at schools remains up to each district's administration, SRHD works closely with school administrations to provide guidance and support, according to the health district's website.

Here is what local schools and school districts are doing amid the latest COVID-19 surge in the Inland Northwest:

Coeur d'Alene School District

Preparing for remote learning

The Coeur d’Alene School District announced the possibility of temporary closures due to staff shortages from COVID-19 and other illnesses, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Shon Hocker said staff absences due to the high rate of illness in the community have placed a strain on the district’s ability to adequately staff some schools and programs.

One in six teachers requested a substitute last week. 104 of the district’s 600 teachers were absent, and only 60% were covered by a substitute on Jan. 13. It was also the fifth consecutive day with more than 80 teacher absences.

Freeman School District

Preparing for remote learning

Freeman School District's (FSD) leadership team announced their remote learning plan on Jan. 10.

The announcement came as FSD reported that COVID-19 cases among students and staff "are at their highest level for the 2021-22 school year."

According to a Facebook post from FSD, the Freeman School Leadership Team is hoping to continue offering in-person learning for the rest of the school year. However, the school is also preparing in case the number of COVID-19 cases increases and classes have to move to in-person learning.

FSD faculty and staff are working to set up Google Classroom and to provide a Chromebook device to every student in the district. The Facebook post from FSD said if the school needs to check out Chromebooks, they will communicate the process via SchoolMessenger and or by email.

Gonzaga Prep

Moving classes online (temporarily)

Gonzaga Preparatory School will move to online learning due to COVID-19 cases starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

According to an email sent to families, school officials expect to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24. In the email, they said that currently, 30% of students are absent due to COVID-19 infections or other illnesses.

Mead School District

Sporting events, practices canceled

The Mead School District (MSD) is canceling high-risk sports and practices due to a shortage of COVID-19 tests, according to a voicemail from the district.

MSD currently does not have enough tests to continue with their athletic testing and 'Test-to-Stay' programs, a program that allows students who come in close contact with a COVID-positive person to remain in the classroom if they test negative.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, high-risk sporting events and practices throughout MSD will be canceled until testing supplies arrive. High-risk sporting events include all contact sports like basketball and wrestling.

Omak School District

Moving some grades to remote learning

The Omak School District is moving some of its grades to remote learning due to staff shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omak SD said on Facebook, grades six through twelve will go to remote learning on Tuesday, January 18. Kindergarten through 5th grade will remain in-person learning.

Rearden-Edwall School District

Moving classes online (temporarily)

Rearden-Edwall School District in Rearden, Wash. is transitioning to remote learning for the week of Jan. 17 due to staffing shortages, according to a voicemail from the district.

Classes are not in session on Jan. 17 because of the holiday, but beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, classes will be held remotely for the rest of the week.

Spokane Public Schools

Schools closed on Jan. 18

Spokane Public Schools are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 because of staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19.

SPS will not offer morning or afternoon childcare on Jan. 18. Sports and other extracurricular activities are being adjusted as well and changes should be communicated by the school's athletics director.