x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes east of Seattle

The earthquake initially was said to be 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.8.
Credit: USGS

SEATTLE — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook near Fall City, Washington, east of Seattle on Tuesday morning. The earthquake hit at 2:17 a.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers below the earth’s surface.

According to the USGS “Did You Feel It” map, people felt shaking as far east as Wenatchee.

The earthquake initially was said to be 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.8.

WATCH RELATED: Why earthquakes in Idaho are more common than you might think

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Lo que necesitas saber hoy: 8 de agosto

Before You Leave, Check This Out