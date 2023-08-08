3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes east of Seattle

The earthquake initially was said to be 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.8.

SEATTLE — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook near Fall City, Washington, east of Seattle on Tuesday morning. The earthquake hit at 2:17 a.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers below the earth’s surface.

According to the USGS “Did You Feel It” map, people felt shaking as far east as Wenatchee.

The earthquake initially was said to be 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.8.

