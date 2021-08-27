The outbreak among Durham bus drivers and other employees was at its height in February 2021. One bus attendant died and dozens of others contracted COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Durham Bus Services, which partners with Spokane Public Schools (SPS) to provide school bus services for its students, is facing a $7,000 fine from Washington state regulars following a COVID-19 outbreak among workers.

The outbreak among Durham bus drivers and other employees was at its height in February 2021. During that period, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says one bus attendant died, more than 30 employees contracted COVID-19 and more than 60 employees were quarantined in less than one month.

The fine leveled by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is listed as one for "serious" safety violations, according to the citation provided by the agency. L&I launched two investigations into the COVID-19 outbreak: one related to the death of 62-year-old bus attendant Dave Simpson and another regarding employee complaints specific to possible COVID-19 safety issues.

Ed Flavin, a spokesperson for Durham, later confirmed that the company made a "management change at the facility to provide enhanced guidance for the team."

According to the citation, Durham "did not provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, serious injury or death." Durham also did not ensure six feet of distance between employees, and that employees were wearing face coverings or masks properly, the citation says

Video of one bus route provided by Durham showed that the bus driver or attendant were not wearing masks, along with not wearing them correctly, the citation says.

Employee interviews also determined that staff did not maintain social distance or wear masks properly in the breakroom. Staff indicated that approximately 20 employees would gather in the break room before clocking in with masks below their noses and/or mouths, documents say. Employees were also gathering and sitting at tables without maintaining six feet of distance.

KREM launched an ongoing investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak among Durham employees in February 2021. Nearly three months later, video obtained by KREM through a public records request showed full Durham buses, lack of sanitation and other COVID-19 safety concerns.

The citation says Durham also failed to ensure that they reported deaths and inpatient hospitalizations to the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) within eight hours.

State regulators determined that a COVID-19 death occurred on Feb. 27 and DOSH did not learn about it until March 4, according to the citation. DOSH also learned on March 5 that three Durham employees who were hospitalized for COVID-19 issues in February.

Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Jarrard wrote in a statement on Friday that the district expressed "disappointment and concern to [Durham] company management" upon learning about non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

"The company responded with a range of corrective actions intended to ensure isolated incidents like these are avoided moving forward," Jarrard wrote. "SPS is entering year 4 of a 5-year contract with Durham. We are now forming a workgroup to evaluate transportation options and develop a set of recommendations for next steps and the future of our transportation services."