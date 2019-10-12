HAYDEN, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a driver who ran over a Hayden man in a gas station parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of N. Ramsey Road and W. Hayden Avenue for the vehicle versus pedestrian crash at about 4:50 p.m.

First responders at the scene found 61-year-old Stephen C. Watson with significant injuries and said he had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Kootenai Health with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Deputies could not find any witnesses who saw the crash but the gas station provided video surveillance of the incident. A small SUV is scene running over Watson before stopping and later fleeing the scene.

Suspect vehicle

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle or the driver. Any witnesses or those who recognize the vehicle are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 208-446-1300.

