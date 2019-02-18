ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The victim from Sunday's neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire at Eaglecrest High School's parking lot has died, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deborah Sherman.

Anthony "TJ" Cunningham, 46, was shot by his neighbor after an ongoing argument over a parking spot, the Sheriff's Office said. The pair lived near Eaglecrest High School close to Centennial city limits in Arapahoe County.

Cunningham has played football at the college level for the Colorado Buffaloes and on the professional level for the Seattle Seahawks. He played safety.

Cunningham was also one of the assistant principals at Hinkley High School in Aurora, according to the school's website.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Marcus Alan Johnson, 31. Johnson is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to new information provided by Sherman Monday, Cunningham and his neighbor had been fighting over this spot for a while and over the weekend a physical altercation broke out between the men. The pair continued to taunt each other over text afterward and agreed at Eaglecrest to "settle it," Sherman said. Cunningham was shot several times.

It is not clear at this time which person - Cunningham or Johnson - suggested the pair meet up to "settle it," but only one gun was brought to the parking lot, Sherman confirmed to 9NEWS on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a passerby called at 9:20 Sunday morning to report the shooting. A few minutes later, Johnson called and told dispatch he'd shot his neighbor and that he'd been attacked by Cunningham earlier in the day. He told police he was going to go home, Sherman said, and deputies responded there.

He came out of his house and said the gun was in the car and was then taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

After the shooting, Cunningham was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said only one shot was fired. As the investigation has continued, 9NEWS has now been told Cunningham was shot several times.

Cunningham played for the Seahawks during the 1996 season for nine games after being drafted in the sixth round by the team. He had a fumble recovery.

He was born in Aurora and graduated from Overland High School, according to DatabaseFootball.com, an online database of football statistics and history.

