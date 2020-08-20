Massive Beacon Hill fire one of 10 possible arsons in south Seattle this summer

The fire at a construction site Thursday was deemed arson, and now Seattle fire investigators are concerned about an uptick in fire activity in the same area.

SEATTLE — A large fire at a construction site in north Beacon Hill early Thursday morning was ruled arson and now Seattle fire investigators are looking into several other fires in the area that were also intentionally set.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a media briefing Thursday evening, "In the last 30 days, in the area around Rainier and on Beacon Hill, our arson investigators and SPD's Arson Bomb Squad has identified 10 fires in this area that have been intentionally set, there have also been a number of other fires set in and around Rainier, mostly smaller in nature."

Scoggins said Thursday morning's fire was the fourth time in the last 30 days that that same location in the 1000 block of Sturgis Ave. S. has been targeted.

The uptick in fire activity is a "cause for concern," Scoggins said. The chief made a plea to the public to be vigilant and call 911 if people see anything, or anyone, suspicious in the area.

"If you see someone, please call 911, please try and get a good description," said Scoggins. He also recommended people living in the area to clean up any debris or trash that could be easily set on fire.

Seattle firefighters were alerted to the fire at a construction site in the 1000 Block of Sturgus Ave. S. around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The construction site is located just south of I-90 near the Rainier exit.

Seattle Fire said crews could see a black column of smoke while they were on their way to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found a three-story building engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to nearby structures. A total of four buildings under construction were damaged, Seattle Fire said.

More than 50% of Seattle’s firefighters responded to the scene, including 14 fire engines and four ladder trucks. The blaze was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire at the height of the incident. Nearby occupied buildings were evacuated, and residents were asked to close their windows and doors to avoid exposure to the smoke.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there were reports of embers falling onto I-90.

The fire was under control by 7:20 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.