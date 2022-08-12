Crash in Malheur County kills one, injures four

An SUV crossed into the oncoming lane on US 95 east of Burns Junction and crashed into a semi truck Wednesday, Oregon State Police said.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a crash that left one man dead and his four passengers injured Wednesday.

27-year-old Derric Williams from Fort McDermitt, Nevada, died at the scene after, Oregon State Police say, his Mitsubishi SUV crossed the center line on U.S. 95 and crashed into a Peterbilt semi truck driven by a Michigan man, who was not hurt.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 59, which is about 7 miles northeast of Burns Junction and about 40 miles southwest of Jordan Valley. OSP said Williams was headed south on US 95 at the time of the crash when, "for unknown reasons," he crossed into the northbound lane.

Four passengers in Williams' SUV were flown to hospitals in Boise. Their names and conditions have not been released, but OSP said two of the passengers were children and two were adults.

Highway 95 was closed for about five hours.

Along with OSP, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation, Treasure Valley Ambulance, Jordan Valley Ambulance and a Bureau of Land Management fire crew responded to the crash.

