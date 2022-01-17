25-year-old skier found dead near Lost Trail resort

The man went missing Thursday from the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border.

SULA, Mont. — A 25-year-old Colorado skier who went missing Thursday from the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border has been found dead.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

He was reported missing after he failed to meet up with his party at the ski resort Thursday afternoon.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue searched through the night for the 25-year-old with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter and using a thermal imaging drone.

A search party of about 20 people, including members of the man's ski group, picked up the search again Friday morning.

The Ravalli Republic reports that his body was found on the Idaho side on Friday. His cause of death has not been released.

