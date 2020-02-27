College athletes from five U.S. states headed to regional ski and snowboard championship at Bogus Basin

There are 33 teams coming to the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association Western Regional Championships.

BOISE, Idaho — Teams from Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Idaho are heading to Bogus Basin on Thursday to compete in the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association Western Regional Championships.

The 15 men's teams and 18 women's teams of college athletes are all competing in the Feb. 27-29 championship for entry into the USCSA National Championships in March.

College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College will represent Idaho.

College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain's men's teams had successful conference seasons, with C of I winning seven of eight NWCSC qualifiers and Rocky Mountain dominating in the Grand Teton Conference.

Rocky Mountain's top skier was Alexander Sahlberg, and C of I's top ski trio was Trevor Trimble, Mateo Gonzalez and Jacopo Gelmetti.

The women's team from Rocky Mountain swept the competition at the Grand Teton Conference.

