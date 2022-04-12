Coeur d’Alene graduate receives Fulbright Specialist Award to Uzbekistan

Dr. Lee Thomas Ostrom will complete a project at Karakalpak State University that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships between participants.

Example video title will go here for this video

A Coeur d’Alene High School graduate received a Fulbright Specialist Award to Uzbekistan at Karakalpak State University, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Dr. Lee Thomas Ostrom currently lives in Idaho Falls and is the Associate Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Idaho, as well as the Director of Academic Programs at Idaho Falls Center.

Ostrom will complete a project at Karakalpak State University that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within engineering education.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the U.S. and people from other countries.

Ostrom is one of over 400 U.S. citizens who will share expertise with host institutions abroad through the program each year.