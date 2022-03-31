Coeur d'Alene full-floating boardwalk reopening soon

The Boardwalk undergoing improvements are a new ramp and railings that will extend about 100 feet from the seawall to the floating boardwalk.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Boardwalk, undergoing improvements since February, is expected to reopen in about a month.

"These are much needed upgrades that we are excited to complete," wrote Cally King, director of marketing with Hagadone Marine Group and Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises. "We are one step closer to reopening the full Boardwalk and look forward to once again sharing the beauty of it with our community."

The "golf taxi" dock in front of Whispers at The Coeur d'Alene Resort will reopen Friday. In that area, the company rebuilt 300 feet of dock and did other work.

The sloping, wooden west entrance is being replaced with steel railings and walkway, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Company officials said since it opened in 1985, The Boardwalk has had about 40 million visitors. That kind of traffic has taken a toll on the wooden structure that fronts The Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Several years ago, the eastside entrance to The Boardwalk was replaced with steel railings and walkway.

The project is considered a “major investment.” The west entrance has been closed and won’t reopen until work is completed.

The east entrance to The Boardwalk remains open. People can walk around as far as the bridge before being required to turn back.

