Military aircraft training exercises being conducted at Coeur d’Alene Airport

The massive aircraft landing and taking off from the Coeur d’Alene Airport are engaged in Air Force training missions.

HAYDEN, Idaho — It’s a bird …It’s a plane … Several planes, actually. Big ones.

Readers shared with The Press videos of massive aircraft landing and taking off from the Coeur d’Alene Airport/Pappy Boyington Field. Videos have also spread widely on social media, along with questions, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Just what are those planes and what are they doing in North Idaho?

The planes are C-17 Globemaster IIIs, large military transport aircraft, based out of McChord Field in Pierce County, Wash.

The C-17s are engaged in standard Air Force training missions. They’re landing in order to perform simulated loading and unloading actions, then flying out again.

Airport Director Steven Kjergaard said Thursday these exercises happen two or three times a year.

“They enjoy coming to Coeur d’Alene because they can fly through some mountainous areas and come into airports that are smaller than they typically operate out of,” he said.

It’s unknown how long the exercises will last.