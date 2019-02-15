SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that is has updated its communication guidelines between full-time missionaries and their families.

Missionaries may now communicate with their families on their weekly preparation day via text messages, online messaging, phone calls and video chat in addition to letters and emails. The changes take effect immediately.

Up until now, missionaries relied on email and letters to communicate with their families.

In a statement, the First Presidency said “Regular communication with their families is an important part of a missionary’s service. One of the major purposes of this adjustment is to encourage families to be more involved in their missionary’s efforts and experiences.”

Missionaries are encouraged to use judgment in determining the length of phone calls and video chats and to be considerate of their companions. Family members are asked not to initiate calls or chats but instead should wait for the missionary to contact them on his or her weekly preparation day.

“We encourage missionaries to communicate with their families each week using whatever approved method missionaries decide,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Missionary Executive Council. “This may vary based on their circumstances, locations and schedules for that week. It is not expected that all missionaries will call or video chat with their parents every week. The precise manner of communication is left up to the missionary as he or she decides what will best meet their needs.”

Missionaries are also encouraged to contact family on special occasions such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, parents' birthdays and other culturally significant holidays.

The church says there are currently more than 65,000 missionaries serving throughout the world to share the gospel with others.

Young men serve for 24 months beginning as early as age 18, and young women may serve for 18 months as early as age 19.

“We love the missionaries and know the Lord values their selfless service,” said Elder Uchtdorf. “We continue to try to find the best ways to support and help them and their families while they serve.”