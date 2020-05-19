LDS Church announces plan to resume worship services, meetings and activities

Church leaders are calling for a two-phase approach when local government regulations will allow.

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released a plan to resume Sunday services and meetings on a limited basis.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent out a letter Tuesday to local leaders around the world. It authorizes a phased return to some of the faith’s weekly worship services and activities, when local government regulations allow.

All church gatherings have been suspended since March 12 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Leaders are calling for a careful and cautious reintegration of worship services, meeting and activities. The church will be using a two-phase approach to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

Stake presidents, counseling with bishops, will determine the specific timing for resumption of meetings and activities. Priority for in-person gatherings will be given to meetings during which ordinances are performed, such as baptisms and sacrament meetings.

“We are grateful for the faith of our members as they have worshipped at home and are grateful for the blessings that will come as we gather for worship and activities,” the First Presidency said.

Phase 1: Sabbath Day Worship Services – will include shortened meetings with up to 99 individuals, other meetings such as wedding and funerals are permitted, as meetings held remotely using technology.