17 Mormon temples to reopen for marriage ceremonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it will reopen 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies.
Meanwhile, Utah officials revealed the tally of new unemployment claims slowed for a fifth consecutive week but remained at historic levels.
Church officials said in a news release that 17 temples in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday for marriage ceremonies only with a limited number of guests.
The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
