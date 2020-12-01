CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a child who was swept out to sea Saturday on the Oregon Coast.

Crews are searching for the child near Falcon Cove, in the area of Arch Cape and Cannon Beach.

A man and another child were reportedly also swept away by waves but were rescued.

There have been extremely high tides, known as King Tides, on the coast this weekend. A High Surf Warning has been in effect.

The Coast Guard urges people to stay away from jetties and rocks.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

RELATED: Videos, photos: King Tides on the Oregon Coast

RELATED: Extremely high 'King Tides' will hit Oregon Coast