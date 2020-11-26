Oregon teen who survived cancer hopes to help kids facing same tough diagnosis

MULINO, Ore. — Like many college freshmen, Kaitlin Gartrell is tip-toeing through a unique kind of college experience.
“Well, considering that I'm taking class from my childhood bedroom, it's pretty good for online,” she smiled.
The 19-year-old graduated from Canby High School last year and is now virtually attending class at Pepperdine University. Gartrell is laser-focused on her career goals.
“From a very young age, I was like 'I want to be a doctor' or something of that kind. It was kind of always something that I dreamed of doing,” Gartrell said.
Her passion became pediatric oncology because she’s already walked in those shoes.
“When I was 3 years old, I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” she said. “I'd been sick for a couple months and then my parents got the news, and my journey started with a two-week stay in the hospital.”
As Gartrell went through treatment, her mom stopped working to stay home with her full-time. The journey made her whole family closer, but at a financial cost.
“Since my family spent a lot of our money on cancer treatment and stuff when I was younger, I have to put myself through college myself. So, I'll be paying for everything on my own,” said Gartrell.
Thanks to a $10,000 scholarship from Northwestern Mutual, the burden is a little lighter. It’s part of a company program created to ease financial stress for cancer survivors pursuing a college education. Gartrell is one of 43 scholarship recipients nationwide.
“Overcoming cancer was such a huge feat when I was younger that I've always wanted to just keep reaching goals and things, because I think from that age it made me very goal-oriented and just a fighter,” she said.
Leaning on her family and support system was the greatest weapon in her cancer fight. Today, she’s looking forward to walking alongside others faced with a tough diagnosis.
“It's something that I've experienced, it's something that I'm really passionate about and it affected my life so much,” said Gartrell. “How could I not want to give back to other kids that have to do that?”