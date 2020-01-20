At least 5 businesses destroyed by downtown Coeur d'Alene fire

Schmidty's Burgers, Heart City Tattoo and Cole Taylor Salon are among the businesses impacted by the fire.

Fire crews say five to six businesses have been destroyed by an early morning fire in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department posted about the fire on Facebook at about 5 a.m. on Monday. The fire is burning at the corner of 4th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Schmidty's Burgers posted on Facebook that their business, along with Heart City Tattoo and Cole Taylor Salon, are among those affected by the fire.

"We are obviously not going to be open for a while, at least in this location. No one was hurt thank God!! We will post more as we find out more info," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

Six engines, two ladders, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs responded to the blaze, according to the fire department.

Crews said the fire has been contained to one building but is still burning at last check.

Lakeside Avenue is closed between 3rd and 5th Streets, and northbound 4th Street is closed from Sherman to Coeur d’Alene Avenues.

The fire department is asking people to stay away from the area.

Photos: Fire burns in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3