Evacuation notices issued in Forks as brush fire spreads

FORKS, Wash. — A fast-moving brush fire burning near Bogachiel Way in Forks has led to evacuation notices in the area, according to Mayor Tim Fletcher.

The fire is burning between the fish hatchery and Valley View neighborhood. Thirty-five homes were evacuated in the Valley View neighborhood in the afternoon. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, three homes are still evacuated.

According to Fletcher, the fire is contained and under control.

The fire had burned approximately 30 acres by 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. It is unclear how it started.

Fletcher announced all Fourth of July celebrations, including fireworks, have been canceled due to the fire.

Two structures have been compromised.

Power was cut to the area. Residents are being told to prepare to be without power for "some time," according to county officials.

Clallam County, Forks and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene.

The American Red Cross is opening an emergency shelter at Forks High School in response. The shelter is expected to open by 9 p.m. on July 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.