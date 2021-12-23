Gov. Kate Brown declares state of emergency, urges Oregonians to prepare for snow

The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories throughout the state.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Thursday in anticipation of severe winter weather and the possibility of several inches of snow across Oregon over next few days.

"Our state has experienced a number of climate-related emergencies this year, and with another coming, I urge all Oregonians to make a plan with your family now and be prepared,” Gov. Brown said in a statement.

As of Thursday, the forecast is showing multiple chances of snow showers in the Willamette Valley over the holiday weekend and throughout next week, with sustained sub-freezing temperatures and the potential for multiple inches of snow accumulation.

The governor's state of emergency authorizes the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to activate state resources and utilize personnel and equipment from other state agencies. It will remain in effect through Jan. 3.

“I am directing state agencies to work proactively with local emergency management partners to coordinate on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers," Brown said. "Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holidays. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. If road conditions worsen, please help our first responders by staying home when possible.”