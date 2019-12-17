KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been one of the largest sponsors of the Boy Scouts of America for decades but is making its split official Jan. 1.

The Utah-based faith will deal another blow to the struggling organization when it pulls out more than 400,000 young people and moves them into a new global program of its own.

It will mark the first time since the World War II era that Boy Scout youth membership will fall below 2 million.

The split may push the Boy Scouts closer to the brink of bankruptcy as it faces a new wave of sex abuse lawsuits.

RELATED: 137 merit badges, 137 memories: Eagle twins earn rare honor of collecting every Boy Scout merit badge

RELATED: Boy Scouts turn to animated videos to fight sex abuse