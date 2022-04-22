Bonner County Sheriff's Office chosen as subject for "Forensic Files" episode

While the episode's air date is unknown at this time, the sheriff's office hinted that it will follow a murder that occurred in 2017.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced via their Facebook page that they have been chosen as the subject for an episode of "Forensic Files."

"Forensic Files" is a television documentary series that reveals how forensic science is used to solve violent crimes, mysterious accidents and disease outbreaks.

While there is no air date scheduled at this time for the episode, the sheriff's office hinted that the episode will focus on a murder that took place in 2017.

The sheriff's office also provided behind the scenes photos of the episode's production.

Are you a fan of true crime shows? Forensic Files spent last week @ the Bonner County Sheriff's Office filming an... Posted by Bonner County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022