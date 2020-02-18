Bay Area report looks at Boise home prices: 'If you're gonna move to Boise, do it now'

An NBC Bay Area report, targeted to Californians curious about how far their money could go in other markets, compared home prices in Phoenix and Boise.

SAN FRANCISCO — Editor's note: The above video is a report regarding the exponential increase in the Treasure Valley's housing prices.

On Monday, NBC Bay Area reported how far your money will get you when looking to buy a home as part of their Making it in The Bay series.

The series shows Californians how far their money could go if they were to relocate, which is a common trend as people flee California's skyrocketing housing costs.

NBC Bay Area reporters Scott Budman and Scott McGrew examined the Bay Area, as well as two locations many Californians are moving to: Phoenix, Ariz., and Boise, Idaho.

McGrew said he chose Boise since it is very popular with Californians. In the $500,000 range, he showed a 3-story, 4-bedroom, and 4-bathroom house close to the Boise river and hiking trails.

Budman followed up with the $600,000 price range, showing a 2800-square-foot Boise home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The key to moving from California to Boise is to get there early, according to McGrew.

"If you're gonna move to Boise, do it now," McGrew said. "Because Boise is not happy with the number of Californians that have shown up there. So you want to get there early."

What they don't mention is how rapidly Treasure Valley home prices have been rising while affordability plunges, or the contention that can come along with moving from the Golden State to the Potato State.

