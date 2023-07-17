Woman sustains 'significant injures' after being gored by Yellowstone bison

The woman had to be flown to an Idaho hospital after being impaled in the abdomen by a Yellowstone bison in a potentially unprovoked attack.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — A 47-year-old Arizona woman sustained "significant injuries" after she was impaled by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman was walking in a field near the Lake Lodge Cabins on Monday, when she and another individual spotted two bison. Park officials said the visitors turned to walk away, as to not disturb the animals - when one of the bison "charged and gored the woman."

The woman received extensive injuries to her abdomen and chest and had to be transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the statement said.

Park officials said that it is unclear how far away the two visitors were from the bison when it decided to charge at the woman.

The incident is under investigation and there are no further updates on the woman's condition. The Lake Lodge Cabins, where the incident occurred, are located on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

This is the first reported bison attack in 2023. The last reported incident occurred on June 28, 2022, according to park officials.

The National Park Service reminds visitors of safety protocol when encountering wildlife:

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

During mating season (from mid-July through mid-August), bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Read more about safety in the park on the National Park Service website here.

