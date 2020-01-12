x
Prosecutor declines to file charges over anti-mask protest in Bend, Oregon

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said that the protesters' constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to pick up takeout orders behind a partition displaying a sign to remind customers to wear a mask, at the Penrose Diner, in south Philadelphia.

BEND, Ore. — A prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, has declined to file criminal charges against protesters who participated in a demonstration against the governor's mask-wearing mandate. 

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday that the protesters' constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate.

Hummel says police called to the Nov. 21 protest interviewed the event organizer, who said he disagreed with the mandate and believes wearing a mask should be an individual choice. 

Brown's order requires Oregonians to wear a mask while with those outside their household if six feet of distance can't be maintained.

