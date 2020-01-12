Prosecutor declines to file charges over anti-mask protest in Bend, Oregon

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said that the protesters' constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate.

BEND, Ore. — A prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, has declined to file criminal charges against protesters who participated in a demonstration against the governor's mask-wearing mandate.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday that the protesters' constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate.

Hummel says police called to the Nov. 21 protest interviewed the event organizer, who said he disagreed with the mandate and believes wearing a mask should be an individual choice.