Bear injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park

The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when the attack happened.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — A bear has attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials reported it is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in the park this year.

A 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears.

One bear attacked and injured the hiker. The man sustained significant injuries in his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own.

He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance.