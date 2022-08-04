Beach Boys playing at the Festival at Sandpoint

The band will be playing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival at Sandpoint. Tickets are on sale online and the show is open to all ages.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Beach Boys will bring their "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour to the Festival at Sandpoint.

Beach Boys fans will be able to enjoy the band performing at the 39th Annual Festival at Sandpoint. The festival takes place from July 28 to Aug. 7 in an intimate venue at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.

The Beach Boys have become an American icon to fans around the world. The band's first hit, "Surfin", in 1961, has become the eternal anthem of American youth.

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Beach Boys have been touring for more than five decades and performed in more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Fans will be able to enjoy the band's hit sounds like "God Only Knows," "Good Vibrations," "Surf's Up," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and the band's newly remastered versions of "Sunflower" and "Surf's Up."

