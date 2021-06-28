Avista 'targeted' power outages in Spokane, Idaho: How long they will last and when they could happen

Some customers in Spokane may experience more than one outage with no less than one hour in between outages, Avista said on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some Avista customers throughout the Spokane area and in north-central Idaho will experience one-hour planned power outages on Tuesday as excessive heat puts a strain on the utility company's system.

This comes after Avista turned off power for thousands of customers in the Spokane area on Monday as its electric system experienced a new peak demand amid the strain of high temperatures. At the height of power outages on Monday, more than 8,000 Avista customers in parts of Hillyard, the Nevada/Lidgerwood, Emerson Garfield and Logan neighborhoods, West Spokane, and Southwest Spokane were in the dark.

Avista held a press conference at 8:10 p.m. on Monday to address the heat-related outages.

"Our system reached its limit a lot sooner than we thought it would, which caused us to need to reduce the load," Heather Rosentrater, Avista's senior vice president for energy delivery, said.

Rosentrater said the "managed blackouts" were aimed at reducing the load of longer blackouts. This would be the case because if the system was working until it broke due to the heat, it would take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to fix. A managed or scheduled blackout would aim to keep systems working.

In an email to customers on Tuesday morning, Avista said many of the people who lost power on Monday will experience "targeted, protective outages" on Tuesday, June 29. They will be targeted during the hours of noon and 8 p.m. and will last for about one hour. Some customers may experience more than one outage with no less than one hour in between outages.

Customers should have received a notification from Avista sometime on Tuesday prior to the outage, according to the email.

Avista plans for outages in Lewiston on Tuesday

The City of Lewiston also wrote in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that Avista is making plans for targeted outages in the city amid the extreme temperatures. Outages in Lewiston will occur from 1-8 p.m. in Lewiston and are also expected to last for one hour Some customers may experience multiple outages as well.

Here are general locations in the Lewiston Orchards that are possible for shut-offs today:

Community Drive and Warner to the south toward Thain Road.

Thain Road and 10th heading southeast along Thain Road.

10th Street and Bryden Avenue heading East along Bryden to Thain Road.

9th Street and Burrell Avenue area.

Avista required to reduce electric load on system, spokesperson says

A historic heat wave is underway across the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will continue to soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Thursday, July 1. Temperatures climbed into the triple digits over the weekend and Spokane's temperatures could hit 110 degrees on Tuesday, an all-time record high for the city. Central Washington could push 115 degrees.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Avista Communications Manager Casey Fielder said, "Due to the extreme heat and significant increase in electric usage, some Avista customers are experiencing temporary unplanned power outages due to heat overload, straining the electric system. As a state and federally regulated utility, Avista is required to reduce electric load on the system when certain system thresholds are met. In certain areas, these thresholds have been met rather quickly, and to meet the requirement, power has been turned off temporarily."

Spokane City Council President addresses Avista outages

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said on Monday that transformers in individual neighborhoods overheated and shut off. He said when this happens, Avista has to go out and check each individual transformer and it takes them two to four hours to check them.

"If it tests out that it's healthy, they'll just turn it back on," Beggs said. "If it needs repair, that'll take another 12 to 24 hours. So they were a little surprised to see that happen, that doesn't usually happen in the summer. So to get ahead of it, what they're doing is they're shutting off power one hour at a time around the city in rolling locations to lower that heat so the transformer won't trip."

Beggs also said Avista is trying to avoid causing one-hour blackouts in areas where there are critical cooling centers.

Emilie Brown with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) released the following statement regarding the outages on Tuesday morning:

"The rotating Avista outages we’re seeing today are due to isolated conditions – the extreme temperatures, length of heat, and increased energy delivery – that are resulting in equipment overloads.

All utilities have outages from damages or intentional outages for testing or repairs from time to time, however what we’re seeing this week are record temperatures. The Northwest Power and Conservation Council is looking into weather patterns as part of its power planning process. The UTC is also asking utilities in their integrated resource plans to account for weather patterns to anticipate peak loads and capacity needs."

Avista asks customers to conserve energy

Earlier on Monday, Avista asked customers to start conserving energy. In a press release from Avista, they said they manage the system through summer conditions each year and they have prepared for this situation by shifting electricity load to accommodate increased usage in certain areas.

In the press release, they provided alternative ways to cool down.