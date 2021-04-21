AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old boy with autism taken by 13-year-old sister in Richland

Richland police are searching for a 7-year-old boy with autism who was taken by his 13-year-old sister Tuesday night.
Emaleigh Paier, 13, took her parents' car without permission and left their house near the 1400 block of Farrell Lane in Richland with her 7-year-old brother Liam Hogan who has autism, according to police.
Liam is white, 3 feet and 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He may not be wearing shoes.
Emaleigh is 5 feet tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes. She has brown hair with teal highlights.
The children left the house in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with a sunroof and the Washington license plate BWM7177.