Newborn baby abandoned on steps of Coeur d' Alene apartment

Medical personnel took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police say the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby who was born hours earlier.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived to the area of Hanely Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway after receiving a report of an abandoned baby. The baby was reportedly left on the doorstep of a nearby apartment.

The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller. A resident of the apartment found the baby as they were leaving for work, according to CDAPD.

Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby.

Detectives were called to the apartment and are currently working to identify and locate the baby's birth mother and any other biological relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the baby's mother is asked to contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.