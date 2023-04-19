'Living life to the fullest': 93-year-old skier enjoys the slopes

George Pontefract has been skiing for 57 years. This season, he spent over 30 days skiing at 49° North Mountain Resort in eastern Washington.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — George Pontefract, a 93-year-old skier from Newport, has spent most of his life on the slopes.

Pontefract has been skiing since he was 36. He said he loves the outdoors and seeing the fresh snow.

This season, he spent over 30 days skiing at 49° North Mountain Resort.

Pontefract said his secret in life is to stay alive to 'never stop moving, and find something you love and do it!'

Pontefract advises other people regardless of their age to "stay vertical."

"Stay active, don't stop. People tell you you are too old to do stuff. Don't believe them, just keep doing it, " Pontefract said.

