7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state.

Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow.

The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month.

The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho.