SEATTLE — One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting inside the Link light rail Westlake Station in Seattle Friday night.

Seattle police said officers responded to the 300 block of Pine Street around 9:20 p.m. and quickly made their way to the station where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the men had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Seattle Fire Department transported the three victims to Harborview Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital from their injuries.

Witnesses told police one male suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Witnesses said the suspect and at least two of the victims may have had an altercation near 3rd and Pine before entering the Westlake Station where the shooting happened.

Officials do not believe the shooting was random, and that one or more of the victims were targeted.

Police are still searching for the suspect. A suspect description has not been released at this time.

All north and eastbound lanes of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street were closed until around 2:40 a.m. Saturday for the police investigation. The Westlake Light Rail Station was closed until 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.