3 dead, dozens injured in a pileup of more than 100 vehicles on snowy Wyoming highway

RAWLINS, Wyo. — At least three people have died in Wyoming and dozens have been injured in a pileup of more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80.

The pileup and another one nearby at about the same time that involved 40 vehicles, happened in snowy, blustery weather Sunday night.

About 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in the small city of Rawlins.

The other pileup injured seven people, including one person who officials said is in critical condition.

A 200-mile stretch of westbound I-80 is still closed between the cities Laramie to Rock Springs.