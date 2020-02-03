x
3 dead, dozens injured in a pileup of more than 100 vehicles on snowy Wyoming highway

A 200-mile section of westbound Interstate 80 is still closed between Laramie and Rock Springs.
Credit: Wyoming Highway Patrol
Three people have died and around 30 people were taken to the hospital after two pileups on westbound Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

RAWLINS, Wyo. — At least three people have died in Wyoming and dozens have been injured in a pileup of more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80. 

The pileup and another one nearby at about the same time that involved 40 vehicles, happened in snowy, blustery weather Sunday night. 

About 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in the small city of Rawlins. 

The other pileup injured seven people, including one person who officials said is in critical condition. 

A 200-mile stretch of westbound I-80 is still closed between the cities Laramie to Rock Springs.
Troopers investigate multiple crashes involving over 100 vehicles. ... On Sunday, March 1, 2020, around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of crashes involving multiple vehicles around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80. Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes.
