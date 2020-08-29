Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office believe the boater may have been impaired and speeding when he hit the boy.

GASTON, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a motor boat at Henry Hagg Lake in rural Washington County.

The boy was in the water when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boater, identified as 21-year-old Hector Alexis Miranda-Bernal, of Aloha, was arrested. He faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, boating under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) believe Miranda-Bernal may have been impaired and speeding when he hit the boy.

"It's horrible, horrible for this kid's family, horrible for the people who witnessed it or tried to render aid," said Deputy Shannon Wilde with WCSO. "It's a horrible event, hard on the first responders, too. We're used to dealing with this kind of stuff, so I feel bad for the people who were out here and the young man's family. A fun summer day on the lake that turned tragic."

Editor's note: WCSO initially said the boy was 14 years old. They later said he is 13 years old. The story has been updated with the correct age.