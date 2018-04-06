BOISE -- The Treasure Valley welcomed a brand-new roller rink to town last weekend.

The location - 4712 West State Street in Boise - will already be familiar for a lot of families. The space was occupied by 20th Century Bowling Lanes for over 50 years until it closed last June.

The site had been in development for about a year while the building was renovated and restructured into the 20,000 square foot roller rink.

After a big opening night Friday, Treasure Valley Skate is now open for daily business.

The family-owned rink includes a full-sized skating surface accompanied by a full-time DJ. The venue also includes arcade games, air hockey, foosball, and a full-service snack bar that features homemade pizza.

Scott and Tammy Stevens, the owners of the new rink, say they're hoping to bring the Valley family-friendly entertainment with a nostalgic feel.

"You try it once you'll be intrigued, you try it twice or three times, you'll be hooked, it's kind of one of those things. I think the environment has a lot to do with it - the lights, the music, the games," said Scott Stevens.

He said Treasure Valley Skate will hold lessons for those new to skating.

"I really do hope everyone comes out and enjoys roller skating," he said. "That's what it's about, bringing that nostalgic feeling back."

For more information on the rink’s schedule and pricing click here.

© 2018 KTVB