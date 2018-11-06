BOISE - When you bring a puppy into your home, you typically make sure you puppy-proof just about everything like making sure your cleaning supplies are safely out of reach. What you may not think about is keeping an eye out for mushrooms.

For one couple, a mushroom that most would have overlooked caused a six-month-old puppy named Logan to die.

"When they pop up, they pop up, and there isn't much rhyme or reason to it," said Mike Feiger, Logan's owner. "I've been up there for 11 years and I've never seen that mushroom in my yard or in the vicinity."

That mushroom is what Genille Steiner with the Southern Idaho Mycological Association says is an Amanita pantherina.

"It is probably the deadliest mushroom that we have around here," Steiner said.

A local expert says Amanita pantherina is one of the deadliest mushrooms in our area.

Somehow, that mushroom ended up in Feiger's outdoor kennel that housed Logan and two other older dogs.

"When I came back for lunch I noticed something was not right with our pup Logan," he said.

He noticed Logan was disoriented and wasn't her usual self, but didn't know why at the time. At first, he thought the dog got into some type of chemical. Within thirty minutes she was unable to stand and was starting to convulse and seize.

After two-and-a-half hours at the vet, Logan died.

A six-month-old puppy named Logan died after eating a toxic mushoom in Idaho. Now the dog's owners are sending out a warning to other pet owners.

Mike Feiger

It wasn't until Feiger got back to his home in Idaho City that he noticed something unusual.

"I noticed in my kennel was this half-eaten mushroom," Feiger said. "There was two mushrooms, one with a full cap and stem in place and another one where the cap was missing. I just never expected it and suspected it. You think yeah, your backyard is your safe space and you do all that you can to puppy proof."

As much as you try to prepare, it's hard to expect something like this.

"It's very hard to know what kind you're in fact dealing with," said Dr. Curtis Brandt at WestVet Animal Emergency and Specialty Center. "Many of us broadly know some mushrooms are fine and some are not but relatively few of us know really how to tell those apart."

Brandt says it's not as simple as looking at the mushroom.

"It's not just how they look because many look alike but what they're near, what season it is, what they're growing on. It's tricky," he said.

If you see a mushroom in your yard, it's best to just get rid of it and not take any chances.

"With any mushroom if you have an animal and a child that eats it, get the whole thing including the base," Steiner said.

Steiner says the type of mushroom that ultimately killed Logan isn't very prevalent down in the valley, but it is in mountainous areas.

If you think your dog has ingested a mushroom and is showing symptoms like extreme vomiting or trouble walking, you'll want to immediately call poison control and your vet as well.

Dr. Brandt says when a dog ingests a mushroom, toxicity can sometimes depend on how much was ingested. The effect of a mushroom can range from a stomach ache to nervous system and organ issues.

He says in some cases, when a dog owner calls they may tell that person to induce vomiting before coming in order to help get rid of the toxins.

The world of mushrooms is complex and can be confusing, but Brandt says it's best to always be aware of things in your backyard and if you're out hiking or camping be hyper-vigilant when it comes to environmental surroundings.

© 2018 KTVB