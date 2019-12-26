BOISE, Idaho — No health insurance, a terminal disease, and fighting cancer has made life very difficult for a Boise woman.

With medical bills piling up, Christina wasn't going to be able to give her kids much of a Christmas.

Christine's husband Joshua works at Icon Credit Union. They wanted to help the family out and reached out to the nonprofit group PRAYnksters to do something special.

RELATED: Treasure Valley family of 6 moves into new house for Christmas after living in an attic

Not only did Christine and Joshua get a $1,000 check from Icon Credit Union to help them out, but nearly 100 people surprised the couple with gifts and cash.

They were brought to tears by the outpouring of support by the community.

If you would like to help out the couple too, go to their GoFundMe page.