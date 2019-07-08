HAMMETT, Idaho — Fire crews near Hammett, Idaho continue to battle a rapidly growing fire.

The Bureau of Land Management says the "Pot Hole Fire" is at an estimated 70,000 acres by late Tuesday.

The fire grew quickly Tuesday, going from about 1,300 acres to 70,000 acres in the span of several hours.

Fire crews report that the fire, burning about 7 miles south of Hammett, is pushing towards Horse Butte.

The BLM says more resources have been sent to the area.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.