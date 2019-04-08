POST FALLS, Idaho — As many species of bees in the U.S. are endangered, one man in Post Falls created a bee haven to help the animals continue to pollinate.

Dennis Sellers’s front and back yards were filled with plants, ones he knew would attract bees.

“Because people are using chemical fertilizers on their lawns, bees don’t have much of a haven anymore,” Sellers said. “They’re losing their territory, so I decided to put together a pollinator garden.”

Honey, wild and bumble bees were some that landed on the wide array of flowers in Sellers’s gardens.

‘They’re my friends,” he said. “I can stick my head in the lower with lots of big bumble bees, and they love it.”

He said his passion for gardening started when he was six years old.

“My dad always had a vegetable garden, and I went out and planted the beets, the beans and corn,” he said.

His young experience with plants grew his interest in gardening once he found out about the decreasing population of several bee species.

Sellers said every morning, he receives the reward of knowing he’s helping these animals have a variety of flowers where they can pollinate.

Sellers also worked closely with his neighbor, Dennis Nowack, who grows fruits and vegetables. The two used their several years of experience to provide a flourishing nature space for small animals in their neighborhood