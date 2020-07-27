Portland protests continue for 60th night

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters in Portland again gathered on Sunday for the 60th consecutive evening to protest police brutality, the presence of federal officers and systemic racism.
A group gathered at Gateway Discovery Park in Northeast Portland to honor John Lewis and Reverend C.T Vivian. They then took to the streets for a march.
Lewis was a congressman for Georgia and a civil rights icon. He died on July 17. Vivian was a minister, civil rights activist and close adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. He also died on July 17.
In downtown Portland, a group of lawyers planned to meet at Salmon Street Fountain and march to the Multnomah County Justice Center to join other demonstrators.
KGW's Dan Haggerty was live at the scene and reported as the night went on. Shortly before midnight, some protesters started throwing objects, including fireworks, over the fence. Tear gas was deployed by officers around 12:15 a.m.
At around 11:45 p.m., police said protesters launched mortar-style fireworks over the fence at the federal courthouse along Southwest 3rd Avenue. Other protesters climbed over the fence and a group lit a large fire in Lownsdale Square Park.
At 12:59 p.m., police said a fire started inside the fence outside the courthouse was put out within a minute. After that, police said dozens of people started throwing objects over the fence. Police said the crowd was dispersed over the next few hours.
Portland police said they didn't participate in dispersing the crowd and didn't use tear gas. They also said they made no arrests.
Earlier Sunday night, around 7:30 p.m., a person was shot near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street, near the federal courthouse. The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken into custody but later released, police said. No arrests were made. Police said they're still investigating the shooting.
On Saturday, protesters gathered at a few locations, including the police union building in North Portland. Others marched in Northeast Portland and thousands gathered outside the federal courthouse and Justice Center. Around 1:20 a.m., police declared the scene downtown a riot and used munitions, including CS gas, to disperse the crowd.
On Friday, the top federal prosecutor in Oregon lashed out against city and community leaders for not taking control of nightly protests in downtown Portland.
"This is just mindless violence and anyone who defends the violence is enabling this to continue," said Billy Williams, U.S. Attorney for Oregon.
In court papers, federal prosecutors have suggested the Mark O.Hatfield Federal Courthouse has sustained more than $50,000 in damage from graffiti, fires and vandalism.
