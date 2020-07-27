Portland protests continue for 60th night

For the past eight weeks, demonstrators have come out to protest police brutality and systemic racism, and more recently the presence of federal officers.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters in Portland again gathered on Sunday for the 60th consecutive evening to protest police brutality, the presence of federal officers and systemic racism.

A group gathered at Gateway Discovery Park in Northeast Portland to honor John Lewis and Reverend C.T Vivian. They then took to the streets for a march.

Lewis was a congressman for Georgia and a civil rights icon. He died on July 17. Vivian was a minister, civil rights activist and close adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. He also died on July 17.

Community members organize a Black Lives Matter march through the Gateway neighborhood in honor of civil rights icons John Lewis & Reverand C.T. Vivian. pic.twitter.com/sXPYUrGE9q — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) July 27, 2020

In downtown Portland, a group of lawyers planned to meet at Salmon Street Fountain and march to the Multnomah County Justice Center to join other demonstrators.

KGW's Dan Haggerty was live at the scene and reported as the night went on. Shortly before midnight, some protesters started throwing objects, including fireworks, over the fence. Tear gas was deployed by officers around 12:15 a.m.

Smaller crowd than last night I’m told. But it’s another huge gathering at the federal courthouse in Portland. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/94DgLKybUO — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

In the back of the crowd... someone lit a sign and sprayed it with an aerosol, other protesters stomped it out with boots and a hockey stick. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/YzAydJtrB6 — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

You can still feel the CS gas from last night. Itches your throat. Makes your nose run under your mask. You can see powder on tents and grills in the campsite. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/R84cEVtzbw — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

Crowd in two groups. One at the courthouse. Other group with speakers. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/n0JWZeXdz1 — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

It’s 10:30pm. It’s overwhelmingly peaceful. People in good moods. Handing out water. Handing out masks. The speakers like to curse, but their messages have been positive. I’m told things change right around 11 o’clock. We’ll see. #heydan @TheStoryKGW — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

Crowd chanting. And I’m hearing some of the first bangs on the fence around the building. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/b2HkPCQLHL — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

Not everyone is by the fence. Half the crowd is next door at the justice center. Listening to speakers. With the bubbles flying through the air. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/8JnnbxPNZm — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

It’s after 11p. People have started throwing glow sticks over the fence. A man just climb it to lead chants. pic.twitter.com/1EnyRJMATu — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

11:45p and the first fireworks have been shot from the crowd. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/PwJG2LW2Xn — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

A few people have hopped the fence and run around inside. We just heard from officers for the first time over a loudspeaker, saying they will arrest people who approach the doors. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/u9aoCB2ZIG — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

My first time breathing tear gas. I'm shocked people can stand down here without a gas mask. #heydan @TheStoryKGW pic.twitter.com/rY178r9byO — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyNews) July 27, 2020

At around 11:45 p.m., police said protesters launched mortar-style fireworks over the fence at the federal courthouse along Southwest 3rd Avenue. Other protesters climbed over the fence and a group lit a large fire in Lownsdale Square Park.

At 12:59 p.m., police said a fire started inside the fence outside the courthouse was put out within a minute. After that, police said dozens of people started throwing objects over the fence. Police said the crowd was dispersed over the next few hours.

Portland police said they didn't participate in dispersing the crowd and didn't use tear gas. They also said they made no arrests.

Earlier Sunday night, around 7:30 p.m., a person was shot near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street, near the federal courthouse. The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken into custody but later released, police said. No arrests were made. Police said they're still investigating the shooting.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at a few locations, including the police union building in North Portland. Others marched in Northeast Portland and thousands gathered outside the federal courthouse and Justice Center. Around 1:20 a.m., police declared the scene downtown a riot and used munitions, including CS gas, to disperse the crowd.

On Friday, the top federal prosecutor in Oregon lashed out against city and community leaders for not taking control of nightly protests in downtown Portland.

"This is just mindless violence and anyone who defends the violence is enabling this to continue," said Billy Williams, U.S. Attorney for Oregon.