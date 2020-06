Mataya Gearhart was last seen in Portland on the night of June 4.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old foster child who went missing from Portland last week is believed to be in “critical danger.”

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding Mataya Gearhart. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.

Gearhart was last seen in Portland on the night of June 4. No additional details were released.