'Giant step in the leap of mankind': Hundreds attend Women's March in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people made a strong statement about women's rights Saturday afternoon in Coeur d'Alene. The Riverstone Park was filled with colorful signs, flags and over 300 people cheering at the Kootenai County Women's March.

For some, it's a fight they've battled for decades. For others it's their first time marching for justice.

"It just makes me feel like the world has just taken another giant step in the leap of mankind," said Jamison Meyer, 10, on what the march means to him.

Speakers talked about inspiring the next generation of leaders, people like Meyer.

"I hope that equal rights get better when I'm grown up," he added, "But if it isn't, I want to help make sure that everyone has equal rights."

This year’s march focused on supporting voting rights, with an emphasis on women. It will also protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during an election year.

Organizers of the march in Coeur d'Alene say it is aimed at demanding that "Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish is honored and to get out the vote for the upcoming election."

Justice Ginsburg, who was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 on Sept. 18. She was a champion of women's rights who became the court's second female justice.

In the day before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter that focused on her desires.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said to her granddaughter Clara Spera, according to NPR.

The purpose of today was to energize and empower everyone to speak up for equal rights, and vote.

With the election coming up, organizers are urging everyone to use their voice - because they have a seat at the table, organizers added.

"Women have accomplished so much," said Meyer. "I think it's good that women are getting the spotlight on them because for the longest time, only men had the spotlight on them. I am just proud that mankind is evolving."

Women's March in Spokane is hosting an online rally from Oct. 17-25. It will feature women in Spokane sharing stories and experiences about voting, according to a Facebook event.