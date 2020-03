Her speech will be streamed live on KTVB.COM.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will deliver her State of the City address in the Nampa Civic Center’s John Brandt Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, March 12.

This year's theme is "The Power of One."



The public is invited to attend this free event.

Seating in the theatre is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The speech is expected to last about one hour.